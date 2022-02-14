Coal India Q3FY22 Results: Profit rose 47.74%; board approves 2nd interim dividend of Rs 5 per share 

State-owned Coal India Ltd on Monday reported a 47.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated net profit of Rs 4,556.54 crore for the December 2021 quarter against a profit of Rs 3,084.10 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company's sales grew 19.72 per cent YoY to Rs 25,990.97 crore in the reported quarter against Rs 21,708.27 crore posted last year. Its total revenue from operations (sales + other operating income) grew 20.04% to Rs 28,433.50 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 23,6886.03 crore posted in December 2020 quarter.





Besides, the Board of Directors also approved payment of the 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at Rs 5 per share for the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the audit committee of CIL. The company has fixed Tuesday, February 22, 2022, as the record date for the purpose. The date for payment of the 2nd interim is Friday, March 11, 2022.



The production of raw coal during the December quarter improved to Rs 163.82 million tons as compared to Rs 156.78 million tons in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the offtake stood at 173.77 million tons in the reporting quarter as compared to 154.46 million tons in the December quarter of last year.







