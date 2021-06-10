CoE on industry 4.0 tech at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant soon

Visakhapatnam: A Centre of Excellence (CoE) on industry 4.0 technology being set up by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in 1991 to promote software exports, is expected to be operational at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by month-end.

"It will have India's first 3D lab with participation from 12 leading technology players to promote innovation culture among the youngsters," STPI Joint Director MP Dubey told Bizz Buzz on Wednesday.

He said the startup ecosystem would get a big boost in Andhra Pradesh with the CoE providing huge opportunities for the prospective entrepreneurs to make a difference in society. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of VSP has already earmarked space for the centre in one of its buildings at Ukkunagaram, the township of India's first shore-based integrated steel plant.

Industry 4.0 is based on disruptive technologies that include industrial Internet of Things, horizontal and vertical system integration, additive manufacturing involving 3D printing technology, augmented reality, autonomous robotics, cyber security and big data and analytics.

STPI is also involved in encouraging startup incubation and innovation by associating with Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam, AP Innovation Society and Bhagavatula Charitable Trust, a voluntary organisation working for empowerment of rural people in Yelamanchili area.

Dubey said Visakhapatnam had emerged as an excellent place for growth of IT and IT enabled services (ITES). He said the city bagged highest number of seats in the country in the India BPO Promotion Scheme.

Omkar Rai, Director General of STPI, during the 30th foundation day of STPI, recently said that they would establish 12 CoEs across the country in health tech, big data, efficiency augmentation and other emerging technologies. The centre at Visakhapatnam is one among the 12 announced by him.

STPI played the catalyst role to increase exports from Rs.17 crore from IT and ITES in 1991-92 to Rs.5.08 lakh crore in 2020-21 despite the impact it had on the operation of various units due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "We have also infused inclusiveness and competition in the work culture of the organisation. And all these have contributed to setting up 13 CoEs in various emerging technologies and subsequently planning for the launch of the next 12 CoEs in a time-bound manner. These CoEs will play a pivotal role in revving up R&D, innovation, IP creation, and product development, making India a product nation in times to come."

Rai said STPI started its journey with three centers and is now having 60 centres pan India with 52 centres in tier II and tier III cities.