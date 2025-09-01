Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. Named to the 2025 TIME 100 AI List

Cognizant today announced that CEO Ravi Kumar S has been named to the 2025 TIME 100 AI list. This prestigious recognition highlights Kumar’s visionary leadership and contributions to the field of enterprise AI.

The TIME 100 AI list highlights the most influential leaders, thinkers, scientists, and policymakers across various fields, who are shaping today’s AI landscape. Inclusion on this list not only reflects Kumar’s dedication and contributions to advancing AI technology but also underscores Cognizant's commitment to driving innovation and excellence across the industry.

Under Kumar’s leadership, Cognizant pledged $1 billion in 2023 to accelerate enterprise AI. The company is now close to reaching 1MM people with skilling and training opportunities on AI and advanced technologies through its global Synapse skilling initiative. Furthering this commitment, Kumar also recently initiated the world’s largest vibe coding event among Cognizant employees to drive AI literacy at all levels. The event led to a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon. More than 30,000 prototype projects were produced by more than 53,000 employees across 40 countries who took part in harnessing AI to meet the growing opportunities the AI economy will create.





To fuel continued AI innovation within Cognizant, Kumar has pioneered an organizational structure that supports agile, purpose-driven collaboration in lieu of rigid hierarchies. A primary example of this approach is Cognizant’s Bluebolt program – a grassroots innovation initiative Kumar spearheaded in 2023 to help unlock fresh thinking around AI use cases from across the organization. To date, Bluebolt has empowered employees to share more than 500,000 ideas.

Kumar will amplify his vision for AI further via his roles as a member of the Board of the US Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the AI Working Committee, Board of US India Strategic Partnership Forum, Board of Transunion, Board of Governors of the New York Academy of Sciences, as well as the Chair of the Information Technology and Communications forum of the World Economic Forum and Chair of the Nasscom US CEO Forum.

To learn more about Cognizant’s Synapse initiative and global commitment to upskilling in the AI age, visit the web page here.