Collaboration for ‘Future Digital Jobs’

Bengaluru: In a bid to facilitate thea Future Digital [email protected] Government Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges' initiative, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on Thursday.

On the occasion at Vidhana Soudha, C N Ashwatha Narayan, Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT said that the partnership envisions harnessing and enhancing collaborative initiatives between academia and industry.

"This collaboration would enable to organise future digital jobs drive exclusively for students of government institutions and to provide career counselling and guidance to students in government institutions leading to meaningful internships, projects, and placements," he explained. "This would help to conduct workforce research for industries in regions 'Beyond Bengaluru' and facilitates industry talks, mentoring seminars, and workshops for students, faculty, etc. It also plays a role in establishing incubation centres, centres of excellence in government institutions", the Minister listed out.

This MoU will enable support development of relevant curriculum, enhancing infrastructure for teaching among other things, Guiding young entrepreneurs, especially in rural Karnataka through mentorship and talent development, Narayan stated. The MoU is expected to chiefly benefit students studying in 92 polytechnic and 14 engineering government institutions.