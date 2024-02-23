Live
Just In
Composite PMI surges to 7-mth high
New Delhi: The growth rate in India’s business activity accelerated to a 7-month high in February driven by a strong demand for both manufacturing and services, according to a private economic survey released on Thursday.
HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 61.5 this month from 61.2 in January, which is above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for the 31st consecutive month.
“The pace of acceleration in the output of India’s manufacturers and service providers, combined, was at a 7-month high in February. Encouragingly, new export orders rose sharply, particularly for goods producers,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
The manufacturing PMI for February rose to 56.7 from last month’s 56.5, its highest since September, and the preliminary services PMI rose to 62.0 from 61.8 in January to reach its highest level in the last 7 months.