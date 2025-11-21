Core sector flatline: Infra push offsets drag from coal & power

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries remained unchanged at 162.4 in October this year as compared to the index in the same month last year. The production of fertiliser, steel, cement and petroleum refinery products recorded positive growth during the month, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday.

Steel production increased by 6.7 per cent in October compared to the same month of the previous year on the back of increased demand from big-ticket infrastructure projects being carried out by the government. The cumulative growth of steel during April to October, 2025-26, increased by a robust 10.3 per cent over the same period of the previous year.

Cement production increased by 5.3 per cent in October this year compared to the same month last year as demand in large infrastructure and construction projects picked up. Its cumulative index increased by 7.3 per cent during April to October 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production rose by 7.4 per cent in October compared with the same month of the previous year. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to October, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery products such as petrol, diesel and LPG increased by 4.6 per cent in October over the same month of the previous year. However, crude oil production fell by 1.2 per cent during the month while natural gas output declined by 5 per cent. Coal production declined by 8.5 per cent during the month.

Electricity generation declined by 7.6 per cent in October this year compared with the same month last year. Its cumulative index fell by 0.1 per cent during April to October, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The final growth rate of the index of eight core industries for September this year has been revised upwards to 3.3 per cent from 3 per cent earlier. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to October, 2025-26 is 2.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of the production of eight core industries, viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilisers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).