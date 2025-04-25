Live
Corrosion costs up to 5% of India’s GDP: HZL
New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Thursday stressed the adoption of galvanisation, highlighting its role in addressing the critical issue of corrosion, which costs India nearly five per cent of its annual GDP.Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, is a leading zinc-lead producer in the country and a key supplier of zinc used in galvanisation processes, especially for steel structures.
Ahead of World Corrosion Awareness Day, the company launched a series of initiatives under its campaign ‘ZungKeKhilaafZinc’ to raise public awareness about corrosion and its widespread impact. “The campaign underscores the awareness on corrosion, a critical issue that costs India nearly five per cent of its GDP annually, amounting to over $100 billion in preventable losses,” the company said in a statement.
Corrosion, a natural yet relentless process, deteriorates metals through chemical and electrochemical reactions caused by moisture, oxygen, pollutants, and salts.