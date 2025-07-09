Covasant merges with Kona AI, DCube to lead Agentic AI for enterprise risk

In a major international development that signals a new era in enterprise AI, Hyderabad-based Covasant Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has announced a strategic merger with two leading US companies—konaAI (Texas) and DCube Data Sciences Corporation (California). The merger aims to revolutionize enterprise risk management (ERM) by leveraging cutting-edge Agentic AI capabilities.

Covasant, recognised as a rising force in Agentic AI, will integrate konaAI’s AI-powered compliance tools and DCube’s cybersecurity and eDiscovery expertise to offer a robust, end-to-end suite of AI-led governance and risk solutions for enterprises across sectors.

The newly combined entity will provide a unified Services-as-Software model that merges intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and data orchestration to empower clients with real-time, data-driven decision-making capabilities. This move aligns with Covasant’s mission to embed AI deeply into enterprise operations, unlocking measurable business value while navigating complex compliance and cybersecurity landscapes.

At the helm of Covasant is CV Subramanyam, a serial entrepreneur best known for founding Cigniti Technologies and scaling it into a global leader in digital assurance. With this merger, Subramanyam sets the stage for Covasant to emerge as a global leader in Agentic AI.

“Our vision is to move far beyond automation—embedding AI into the very fabric of enterprise decision-making. This merger with konaAI and DCube accelerates our journey to make that vision a reality,” said Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, Covasant Technologies. Joining him in leadership is Anil Kona, founder of konaAI and DCube, who will serve as Covasant’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director.