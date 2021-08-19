CrazyLabs to launch 2nd hub in India

Hyderabad: The E hyper-casual gaming accelerator CrazyLabs has announced that it will launch a second hub in India. Recently the company acquired Mumbai-based Firescore Interactive and had a successful run of CrazyHubs, a game development space by the company.

The move comes at a time when the company intends to expand in India and grow its game development business as well as its CrazyHubs activity, the company said.

While the 1st cycle of the Mumbai hub, launched in July 2021, is still running, CrazyLabs has already opened registration for a new hyper-casual gaming accelerator in Hyderabad. CrazyLabs confirmed that India is a strategic market and an invaluable resource for game development talent and creative skills, and the new hub is merely the beinning, it added. Game development studios, indie game developers and gaming school graduates have been invited to join the physical hub for a full training program about hyper-casual mobile games. The new hub will be launched in collaboration with Street Lamp Games, an Indie Game Studio known for crafting innovative and engaging games for mobile and PC users.

The new hub comes further to the recent hubs launched in Turkey, Serbia, Israel and South Africa. This is an ongoing strategy for CrazyLabs, one of the top 3 mobile games developers and publishers, focused on growing their partners and building more self-sustained game development studios that can create hyper-casual hits on an ongoing basis.

OmriHenkin, VP Publishing and Business Development, CrazyLabs, said: "India is gradually becoming one of the leading countries when it comes to hyper-casual gaming.