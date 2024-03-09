Credai property show: 100 Rera-approved projects on display

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of the three-day Credai Hyderabad Property Show-2024 was launched on Friday by Telangana Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. More than 100 Rera approved projects from Credai members are on display till March 10, 2024, at Hitex Exhibition Centre in the city.

Besides a range of Rera registered properties, including apartments, villas, plots, and commercial spaces, stakeholders across the construction industry including material vendors, experts, and financial institutions are also participating.

On March 9, Telangana Minister for IT D Sridhar Babuwill be highlightingthe outlook of industrial growth and employment in the State over the next five years. On the third day (March 10), B VikramarkaMallu, Minister for Finance and Planning, Government of Telangana, will be attending the valedictory ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural, V Rajashekhar Reddy, president, Credai Hyderabad, said: “In February, the State witnessed 21 per cent rise in number of properties registered, and a 42 per cent increase in the value of assets registered as compared to last year. This clearly indicates the confidence in the real estate sector across segments. We are witnessing a robust demand for premium homes, besides the homes in the price range of Rs25-50 lakh.”