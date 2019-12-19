Credai Telangana State to present realty awards on Dec 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai Telangana) on Thursday announced that it would present the second edition of CREATE awards for real estate sector in Telangana on December 28 in the city.

The 2019 awards will be presented in 11 categories for the sector in Hyderabad and seven additional categories for the projects taken up in the districts.

The realty body roped in Crisil as knowledge partner for the awards. CREATE stands for Credai Realty Awards for Telangana.

"Credai members account for 90 per cent of real estate activity in Telangana. We are working closely with the Telangana government to rev up growth in real estate sector in the State.

With the CREATE awards, we seek to reward the best projects taken up by Credai members in Telangana," Gummi Ram Reddy, Chairman, Credai Telangana, told the media here.

Over 750 developers, bankers, senior officials, vendors and others are expected to participate in the ceremony which will be held at JRC Convention in the city.

Over 100 nominations have been received for the awards. "CREATE 2019 is an initiative to recognize and celebrate the excellence in the real estate sector.

The awards will effectively highlight expertise and creativity of the real estate developers in Telangana," said Ch Ramchandra Reddy, president, Credai Telangana.

Hyderabad realty has been performing better than all other markets across the country. The city has witnessed rapid office space absorption, he added.