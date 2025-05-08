Cricket Star Pat Cummins Visits GKB Opticals Store in Hyderabad

Live
Carrera’s Global Ambassador Unveiled His Favourite Styles at India’s Leading Eyewear Destination
In a thrilling mix of global sport and fashion, GKB Opticals, a leading eyewear brand with over 60 years of legacy, hosted global cricket icon Pat Cummins at its store in Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad.
Carrera Eyewear’s global brand ambassador, Pat Cummins, recently visited the GKB Opticals store along with Safilo, the official distributor of Carrera. During his visit, Cummins officially launched his Carrera Signature Collection and spoke about the inspiration behind the designs. He also explored Carrera’s new eyewear collections, highlighting his personal style choices that reflect the brand’s dynamic and cutting-edge spirit.
“It was a sheer pleasure to have Pat Cummins at our Hyderabad outlet," said Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands, GKB Opticals. "His association with Carrera embodies individuality, self-confidence, and performance — all of which we at GKB strongly identify with. All such initiatives are yet another reinforcement of our intent to bring the world's best eyewear to Indian consumers."
The exercise was another milestone in GKB Opticals' never-ending quest for providing top-quality, fashion-driven eyewear experiences. With a reputation built over a period of six decades, the brand continues to be at the forefront of providing global style and reliable eye care to consumers all over India.