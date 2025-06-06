Crystal Crop Protection Limited launches “RICEACT” – a “revolutionary” herbicide for paddy cultivation and “JIVORA” – a “next-generation” insecticide for cotton

Hyderabad: Crystal Crop Protection Limited (CCPL), India’s leading agro-chemicals solutions company today announced the launch of two major research-driven herbicide and insecticide.

CCPL’s introduction of these two major herbicide and insecticide variants comes at a time when India’s crop-protection market is projected to grow from ~ USD 2.59 Bn in 2025 to ~ USD 3.21 Bn by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 4.35 percent.

To further its growth and reinforce its position as a market leader in the segment, CCPL has today launched RICEACT, a revolutionary solution tailored specifically for rice cultivation and JIVORA, a next-generation insecticide designed to address the rising challenges of sucking pests in cotton.

With the launch of these two products, Crystal Crop Protection is expecting to increase its herbicide portfolio by ~ 8 percent and its insecticide portfolio by ~ 7 percent.

As a part of its launch, Crystal will be introducing both RICEACT and JIVORA across key markets in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Bengal.

RICEACT is a powerful early post-emergence herbicide that brings together two highly effective active ingredients — “Triafamone” (20%) and “Ethoxysulfuron” (10%)—offering a robust dual mode of action, providing effective control on various weeds. It works efficiently across transplanted and wet direct-seeded paddy crops, managing a broad spectrum of grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds that are known to significantly affect paddy yield and profitability.

With a unique combination of two active ingredients, RICEACT ensures early weed control and provides season-long residual control. While Triafamone acts through the roots and leaves of the weed and inhibits critical enzyme activity, Ethoxysulfuron is absorbed through foliage and disrupts weed development through systemic action. Together, they effectively block the Acetolactate Synthase (ALS) enzyme, resulting in complete weed mortality with superior crop safety.

This innovative product is designed to be applied as an early post-emergence spray, ideally when weeds are in the “1–3 leaf stage” and with an application window of “8-12 DAT/DAS”. With a recommended dose of 90 g per acre, RICEACT provides a unified solution for full-season weed management in rice cultivation, reducing labour dependency and increasing operational efficiency.

Once introduced, RICEACT is expected to cover ~ 3 lakh acres of paddy and directly connect with over 2.5 to 3 lakh progressive paddy farmers across key markets thereby increasing Crystal’s market share.

JIVORA is a unique combination of two proficient active ingredients, offering contact, systemic, and translaminar action, which ensures effective protection against Whiteflies, Jassids and Aphids. Its quick and long-lasting residual control provides a robust defense during critical crop stages, specifically during the 2nd and 3rd spray.

Backed by Crystal’s legacy of cutting-edge R&D and farmer-first approach, JIVORA is the result of deep market research and field trials across key cotton-growing regions in India. With its innovative formulation and proven efficacy, JIVORA is set to benefit thousands of cotton-growing farmers.

JIVORA will cover ~ 5 lakh acres of cotton in its first year and directly connect with over 4.5 to 5 lakh farmers across key markets.

Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection, said, “Crystal is deeply committed to transforming India’s agricultural landscape. With our state-of-the-art research, we are offering RICEACT, an advanced solution that combines innovation with performance thereby enabling our farmers to protect their crops better, reduce losses and maximize returns. With JIVORA, we are promising India’s cotton farmers healthier crops and improved profitability. With its dual-action mechanism and phyto-tonic effect, JIVORA strengthens plant health while eliminating pests.”

Both JIVORA and RICEACT will be available across Crystal’s authorized distribution network in 50g, 100g, 250g, 500g & 1kg pack sizes and 45g, 60g, and 90g pack sizes respectively.

Sohit Satyawali, Vice-President – Sales & Marketing, Crystal Crop Protection, said, “At Crystal, our products underline our focus on smart farming and farmer-centric innovations. While RICEACT is a strategic product that ensures longer duration control and broad-spectrum control with a long-lasting impact, JIVORA is our effort to provide cotton farmers with a trusted solution that works at multiple pest stages. As always, our aim remains to support farmers in ensuring maximum crop protection and profitability.”

Today, as India’s farmers have better knowledge and ease of access to crop protection products, these research-driven, innovative products will pave the way to unlock the vast potential that can benefit the country’s economy.

About Crystal Crop Protection Ltd.:

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. is a research-led, integrated agri-input company that delivers end-to-end solutions across crop protection, seeds, and farm mechanization. With a presence in over 35 countries and a strong domestic footprint, Crystal remains committed to improving Indian farm profitability through innovation, sustainability, and trust.

Website: www.crystalcropprotection.com