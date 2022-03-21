CtrlS lays stone for 3rd data centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based rated-4 hyperscale data centre company CtrlS has performed a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony kicking-off construction of its third hyperscale data centre in Gachibowli Financial District, sharing the neighbourhood with Capgemini, Microsoft, Virtusa, Infosys, CA, Cognizant, Cyient, ICICI, Amazon, Wipro, Hitachi Consulting, and other IT and BFSI companies.

The data centre will be spread across 1.31 lakh sft equipped with 1,600 racks powered by 18 MW of electricity. Hyderabad is a preferred destination for disaster recovery services, as the city falls under the seismic zone II. It offers high quality infrastructure, robust power connectivity, and industry-friendly data centre policy by the Telangana government besides a large pool of skilled IT resources.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Green Man of Indian data centre industry, Founder and CEO of CtrlS said, "As we commence the construction of this facility, we are sowing the seeds for new employment opportunities, ability to help expansion of global multinationals and Indian businesses into the city of Hyderabad for their colocation or disaster recovery needs."

"The data center will be environmental-friendly with rain harvesting, water conservation and recycling capabilities, efficient e-waste management and maximized elimination of paper and plastic. The construction will be as per LEED Platinum standards defined by the US Green Building Council, and Rated-4 standards as defined by TIA-942," he added.

CtrlS is one of the largest rated-4 hyperscale data centre player in APAC.