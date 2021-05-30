Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 30 May 2021

The rupee is weakened to end at 72.43000 against the US dollar and the EURO has also weakened and closed at 88.29100. It seems the dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 30 May 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.





S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 72.43 2 1 EUR 88.291 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.761 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.7109 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.2982

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee





USD INR 1 USD 72.43 INR 5 USD 362.15 INR 10 USD 724.30 INR 50 USD 3621.50 INR 100 USD 7243.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar





INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.69 USD 100 INR 1.38 USD



