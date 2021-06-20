Top
Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on June 20, 2021

The Indian rupee on Thursday has at 74.12500 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87,92800 against EURO

The Indian rupee on Thursday has at 74.12500 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87,92800 against EURO. The dollar index gained strength against the five currencies.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened.

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on June 20, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD 74.125
2 1 EUR 88.928
3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.387
4 1 AED (UAE) 20,17,940
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.7526

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR
1 USD 74.12 INR
5 USD 370.62 INR
10 USD 741.25 INR
50 USD 3706.25 INR
100 USD 7412.50 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.14 USD
50 INR 0.67 USD
100 INR 1.35 USD


