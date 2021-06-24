Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign exchange on June 24, 2021

The Indian rupee has ended at 74.22200 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 88.49400 against EURO. The dollar index gained strength against the five currencies mentioned below. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened in the recent past.



Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. However, going by what is Currency fluctuation, which is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of most major economies.



The economic performance, the outlook for inflation, interest rate differentials, capital flows, etc are the factors that will effect the currency fluctuations. The exchange rate of a currency is typically determined by the strength of an economy.



Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on June 24, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.222 2 1 EUR 88.494 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.587 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.2041 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.7849

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.22 INR 5 USD 371.11 INR 10 USD 742.22 INR 50 USD 3711.10 INR 100 USD 7422.20 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.35 USD



