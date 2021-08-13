  • Menu
Currency update today: Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 13 August 2021

  • Currency exchange today, 13 August 2021: The Indian currency has seen a hike against US Dollar today.
  • Check the exchange rates of other currencies with the Indian rupee here.

The Indian rupee against dollar has ended at 74.98400 with a hike of seventy paise today. The currency rate differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows.

On the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87.21300 against EURO. The rupee gained the strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 13 August 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.NoWorld CurrencyIndian Rupee
11 USD74.98400
21 EUR87.21300
31 GBP ( British pound)102.23600
41 AED (UAE)20.22000
51 SAR (Saudi Riyal)19.80474
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USDINR
1 USD74.29 INR
5 USD374.92 INR
10 USD749.84 INR
50 USD3749.20 INR
100 USD7498.40 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INRUSD
1 INR0.01 USD
5 INR0.07 USD
10 INR0.13 USD
50 INR0.67 USD
100 INR1.35 USD

