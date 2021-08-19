Currency update today: Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 19 August, 2021

The Indian rupee against dollar has ended at 74.35 with a hike of three paise today. The currency rate differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows.



Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at 86.83 against EURO . The rupee gained the strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month. On the other hand, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 19 August 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.35 2 1 EUR 86.83 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.02 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.24 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.82

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.35 INR 5 USD 371.75 INR 10 USD 743.50 INR 50 USD 3717.50 INR 100 USD 7435.50 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.35 USD