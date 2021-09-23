Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 23 September 2021

Indian rupee against the United States dollar has ended at Rs. 73.700 on Wednesday. The exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a fall in the past week. Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at Rs. 86.326 against the EURO.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange rate.

The exchange rate of a currency is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically. The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.