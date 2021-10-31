  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 31 October 2021

Currency update today
x

Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 31 October 2021

Highlights

Currency exchange rate today, 31 October 2021: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today hiked.

The Indian rupee against the US Dollar has settled at Rs 74.92 with a hike while the Indian rupee has ended at Rs. 86.63 against the EURO with a slash. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a fall in the past week due to rise on crude oil prices.

The currency exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally such as economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD Rs. 74.92
2 1 EUR Rs. 86.63
3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 102.59
4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.41
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 19.98

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR
1 USD 74.92 INR
5 USD 374.50 INR
10 USD 749.20 INR
50 USD 3745.00 INR
100 USD 7492.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.13 USD
50 INR 0.67 USD
100 INR 1.33 USD

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X