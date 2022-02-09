  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 9 February 2022

Currency update today
x

Currency update today 

Highlights

Currency exchange rate today, 9 February 2022: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today has fallen.

Currency update today: The Indian rupee against has ended at Rs. 74.67 against the US Dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has settled at Rs 85.34 with respect to the EURO.

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. However, it is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.NoWorld CurrencyIndian Rupee
11 USDRs. 74.67
21 EURRs. 85.34
31 GBP ( British pound)Rs. 101.27
41 AED (UAE)Rs. 20.32
51 SAR (Saudi Riyal)Rs. 19.90
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USDINR
1 USD74.67 INR
5 USD373.35 INR
10 USD746.70 INR
50 USD3733.50 INR
100 USD7467.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INRUSD
1 INR0.01 USD
5 INR0.07 USD
10 INR0.13 USD
50 INR0.67 USD
100 INR1.34 USD

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X