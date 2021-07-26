Top
Currency update today: Indian Rupee value against foreign currency, 26 July, 2021



Highlights

  • Currency exchange today, 26 July, 2021: The Indian currency has seen a fall against US Dollar today.
  • Check the exchange rates of other currencies with the Indian rupee here.

The Indian rupee has ended at 74.36700 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87.55200 against EURO today. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened in the recent past.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies.
The factors that affect currency exchange are economic performance, the outlook for inflation, interest rate differentials, capital flows, etc. The exchange rate of a currency is typically determined by the strength of an economy.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 26 July, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD 74.367
2 1 EUR 87.552
3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.216
4 1 AED (UAE) 20.2643
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.8279
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USD INR
1 USD 74.37 INR
5 USD 371.69 INR
10 USD 743.38 INR
50 USD 3716.90 INR
100 USD 7433.80 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INR
 USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.14 USD
50 INR 0.68 USD
100 INR 1.35 USD


