Currency update today: Indian Rupee value against foreign currency slashes, 21 July, 2021
Highlights
- Currency exchange today, 21 July, 2021: The Indian currency has seen a slash against US Dollar today.
- Check the exchange rates of other currencies with the Indian rupee here.
The Indian rupee has ended at 74.61500 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87,84700 against EURO today. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened in the recent past.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies.
The factors that affect currency exchange are economic performance, the outlook for inflation, interest rate differentials, capital flows, etc. The exchange rate of a currency is typically determined by the strength of an economy.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 21 July, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|74.615
|2
|1 EUR
|87.847
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|101.597
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|20.3176
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.8884
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|74.60 INR
|5 USD
|373.07 INR
|10 USD
|746.15 INR
|50 USD
|3730.75 INR
|100 USD
|7461.50 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|
INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.13 USD
|50 INR
|0.67 USD
|100 INR
|1.33 USD
inr to usd today, inr to usd forecast, inr to usd rate today, inr to usd conversion, Inr to usd, rupee to dollar, inr to dollar, convert inr to usd, convert rupees to dollars, rupees to usd, rs to dollar, rs to usd, inr to us dollar
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story