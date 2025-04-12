Cyient chief tells HR pros to integrate tech into role

Hyderabad: HR professionals have to become proactive participants in change by integrating technology into the roles and functions of human resources, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy said. Addressing a HR Conclave, organised by the HR Committee of Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in Hyderabad on Friday, the Founder Chairman and Board Member of Cyient, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy spoke about how technology has changed workplaces, and how employees – employers are interacting and engaging.

“HR professionals should take note of the fact while hiring is that degrees do not matter as much anymore as skills are the need of the hour. Moreover, the roles of HR professionals are not restricted to only employee engagement, wellness, diversity, and inclusivity,” he said suggesting employers to become innovators and HR professionals more proactive participants in change.

Kiran Voleti, People Analytics Lead - APAC & CGBS, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, spoke on HR Analytics and Leveraging AI in HR, while Dr V N Kantha Rao, Organizational Change Consultant and Member of the Academic & Planning Council, ISABS, addressed Generational Shift in HR Management.

Dr Suresh Kumar Singhal, President, FTCCI, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the growing importance of integrating technology in HR. “Employee experience, strategic impact, and AI integration are emerging trends. HR leaders must shape the future of work with agility and purpose,” he said.