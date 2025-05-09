Dabur India to exit underperforming products

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India will exit categories such as tea, adult and baby diapers, and sanitising products as part of rationalisation of its underperforming products, said CEO Mohit Malhotra.

The company, aiming “to achieve sustainable double-digit CAGR by FY28 in both topline and bottomline” has renewed its strategy focus, building on its core strengths, he added. Dabur is going for “rationalisation of underperforming products and SKUS in order to release capital for bigger bets. A few examples of these are Vedic tea, adult & baby diapers and Dabur Vita,” said Malhotra during the investors’ call.

These segments contribute less than 1 per cent to Dabur’s revenue, which stood at Rs 13,113.19 crore in FY25. “So we will get out of these categories and focus on big, bold equities which we have identified, and the core portfolio is where we will invest,” said Malhotra. Dabur, as per its new vision strategy, would continue to invest in core brands, would focus on premiumisation and contemporisation across categories, take “bold bets” across health & wellness spaces and also aggressively pursue M&A opportunities for creating a future-fit portfolio.

Dabur also plans to expand to double down on emerging channels like e-commerce, quick commerce and modern trade, besides effective expansion across urban and rural India.

“We will double down on emerging channels like e-commerce, quick commerce and modern trade. We will also focus on consolidation of stockists for better ROI (Return on Investment), reducing cost to serve in the urban GT channel and enhanced use of digital tools to boost extraction,” he said.