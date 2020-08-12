DAC approves procurement proposals worth over Rs 8,722 crore including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for IAF

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) today approved procurement proposals worth over Rs 8,722 crore including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for Indian Air Force.

The decision has been taken during the DAC meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to strengthen the Armed Forces by relying on indigenous capability to take forward the initiative on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With HAL having successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and certification process underway, the DAC approved procurement of Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL to address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force.

Post Certification 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF.

The DAC also approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) which is fitted as the main gun on board Navy and Indian Coast Guard warships from BHEL to improve the firepower of Indian Navy.

The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets like missiles and Fast Attack Crafts and increase the maximum engagement range.

Besides, the Council cleared procurement of 125 mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for Indian Army as a Design and Development Case. The ammunition being procured will have a 70 per cent indigenous content.

The DAC also gave approvals that are likely to speed up the procurement of AK 203 and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades.