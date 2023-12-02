Live
- NASA's Artemis manned mission to moon will not launch before 2027: Report
- Phase-I construction of Ayodhya airport to be completed by Dec 15: CM Adityanath
- Andhra Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in cherukupalli
- Google’s new AI experiment lets you create music inspired by instruments
- Bowling to take the last wicket and reaching to 800 Test wickets was something special, says Muttiah Muralitharan
- PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler
- Don't make report public until tabled in Parliament: Trinamool on ethics panel's report on Mahua
- Six-yr-old abducted after an year of planning: Kerala Police
- LG visits slain J&K soldier's house; announces intensification of anti-terror operations
- WHO has lost its independence, Indian govt should exit global health body
Daily Forex Rates (02-12-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-02-2023.
BUY RATE
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.12
|
Rs. 86.62
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.55
|
Rs. 94.27
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.90
|
Rs. 23.58
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.43
|
Rs. 2.58
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.92
|
Rs. 110.09
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.15
|
Rs. 57.82
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.31
|
Rs. 64.16
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 96.75
|
Rs. 99.63
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.88
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.69
|
Rs. 4.91
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.87
|
Rs. 11.40
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.58
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 52.22
|
Rs. 54.29
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.40
|
Rs. 22.85
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.18
|
Rs. 8.50
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 63.07
|
Rs. 64.94
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.07
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.23
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
