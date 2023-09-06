Live
- Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank
- ‘India Gate Kartavyapath Out of bounds for walkers and picnicking till G20 is over
- Gold declines Rs 100; silver plunges Rs 700
- Poll panel ready work as per legal provisions: CEC on ‘one nation, one election'
- Mercedes-Benz launches new MAR 20X 3S outlet in Madurai
- KCR to inaugurate Palamuru Rangareddy Lift scheme on September 16
- Community-driven coalition to create a climate-resilient and inclusive Bengaluru
- Forest Minister visits the house of Venkatesh, who died in an elephant attack; Rs 25 lakh compensation announced
- Country's first underground power transformer in Bengaluru installed
- Sitharaman urges Fintechs to safe-guard against cyber, crypto threats
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (06-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-06-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.96
|
Rs. 86.46
|
Euro
|
Rs. 90.12
|
Rs. 92.80
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.85
|
Rs. 23.53
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.39
|
Rs. 2.53
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 105.51
|
Rs. 108.65
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.59
|
Rs. 55.19
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.47
|
Rs. 63.30
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 94.39
|
Rs. 97.19
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.69
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.52
|
Rs. 4.74
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.81
|
Rs. 11.34
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.53
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.40
|
Rs. 51.36
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.36
|
Rs. 22.81
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.64
|
Rs. 7.94
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.64
|
Rs. 63.47
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.04
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.87
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A