Daily Forex Rates (07-07-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-07-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.54
|
Rs. 86.02
|
Euro
|
Rs. 90.95
|
Rs. 93.65
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.74
|
Rs. 23.42
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.39
|
Rs. 2.53
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.39
|
Rs. 109.55
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 55.37
|
Rs. 57.02
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.45
|
Rs. 64.30
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 93.30
|
Rs. 96.07
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.81
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.54
|
Rs. 4.75
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.78
|
Rs. 11.31
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.46
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.50
|
Rs. 53.54
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.23
|
Rs. 22.69
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.71
|
Rs. 8.02
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.76
|
Rs. 63.60
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.97
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.93
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
