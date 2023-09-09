Live
- Uncertainty continues over Naidu's shifting, TDP cadre follows convoy
- Biden applauds India's space milestones; India and US may send astronauts to ISS
- ‘Jawan’ is all set for the weekend bash
- G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration unveils a 12-point vision for a better global future
- On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved
- Galla Jayadev slams YCP govt for arresting Chandrababu
- When is Grandparents’ Day 2023 in India? Date, History, Facts, Quotes, and Celebration
- Opposition in AP condemn Chandrababu Naidu's arrest
- ‘Haddi’ serves as platform to voices of transgender community- Director Akshat Ajay Sharma
- Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood needs heroes like Elvish Yadav
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (09-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-09-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.77
Rs. 86.26
Euro
Rs. 89.61
Rs. 92.28
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.81
Rs. 23.48
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.37
Rs. 2.51
British Pound
Rs. 104.32
Rs. 107.42
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.38
Rs. 54.97
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.40
Rs. 63.22
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 93.76
Rs. 96.54
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.62
South African Rand
Rs. 4.55
Rs. 4.77
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.79
Rs. 11.32
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.65
Rs. 0.65
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.54
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.28
Rs. 51.23
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.34
Rs. 22.79
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.60
Rs. 7.90
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.31
Rs. 63.14
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.94
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.78
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A