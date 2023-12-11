Live
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (11-12-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-11-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.22 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-11-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.22
|Rs. 86.72
|Euro
|Rs. 90.56
|Rs. 93.25
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.93
|Rs. 23.61
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.38
|Rs. 2.52
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.58
|Rs. 108.72
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.19
|Rs. 56.83
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.96
|Rs. 63.80
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.65
|Rs. 98.49
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.75
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.89
|Rs. 11.43
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.38
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.42
|Rs. 53.45
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.44
|Rs. 22.89
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.12
|Rs. 8.44
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.65
|Rs. 64.51
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.04
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.18
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
