Daily Forex Rates (12-10-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-12-2023.
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-12-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.07
|Rs. 86.57
|Euro
|Rs. 89.27
|Rs. 91.93
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.35
|Rs. 2.48
|British Pound
|Rs. 103.37
|Rs. 106.44
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.84
|Rs. 55.44
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.83
|Rs. 63.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.42
|Rs. 96.20
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.57
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.65
|Rs. 4.87
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.86
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.41
|Rs. 52.41
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.39
|Rs. 22.84
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.81
|Rs. 8.11
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.72
|Rs. 63.55
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.89
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.92
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
