Live
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (14-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-14-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.80
|
Rs. 86.29
|
Euro
|
Rs. 89.96
|
Rs. 92.64
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.81
|
Rs. 23.49
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.37
|
Rs. 2.51
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 104.67
|
Rs. 107.78
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.91
|
Rs. 55.51
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.90
|
Rs. 63.74
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 93.76
|
Rs. 96.55
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.66
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.62
|
Rs. 4.84
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.81
|
Rs. 11.35
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.54
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.63
|
Rs. 51.60
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.32
|
Rs. 22.77
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.61
|
Rs. 7.91
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.59
|
Rs. 63.42
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.96
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.91
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A