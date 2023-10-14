Live
- Agarwal Samaj Telangana will be Agrasen Maharaj birth anniversary tomorrow
- Upendra Kushwaha, supporters protest against caste survey in Patna
- Thousands of protesters join pro-Palestine rally in London
- Sitharaman calls for collective action for shared problems of IMF financial committee's member nations
- P20 summit concludes with call for need to resolve conflicts through dialogue
- Akali Dal slams decision not to honour first 'martyr' of Agniveer scheme
- Avoid getting trapped in any provocation during Durga Puja, says Mamata
- Google-backed Adda247 cuts nearly 300 jobs: Report
- Gehlot govt's social media campaign takes hit in last 15 days ahead of Assembly polls
- World Sight Day 2023: Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Advocates Vision Safety in the Workplace
Daily Forex Rates (14-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-14-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.10
|Rs. 86.59
|Euro
|Rs. 88.34
|Rs. 90.96
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.34
|Rs. 2.48
|British Pound
|Rs. 102.07
|Rs. 105.10
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 52.93
|Rs. 54.51
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.56
|Rs. 63.39
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.13
|Rs. 95.90
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.43
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.60
|Rs. 4.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.37
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.46
|Rs. 51.42
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.41
|Rs. 22.86
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.70
|Rs. 8.00
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.37
|Rs. 63.2
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.83
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.90
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
