Daily Forex Rates (26-10-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-26-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.04 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-26-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.04
|Rs. 86.54
|Euro
|Rs. 88.62
|Rs. 91.25
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.88
|Rs. 23.56
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.34
|Rs. 2.48
|British Pound
|Rs. 101.59
|Rs. 104.61
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.05
|Rs. 54.62
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 60.93
|Rs. 62.74
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.52
|Rs. 96.29
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.46
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.57
|Rs. 4.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.38
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.16
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 48.78
|Rs. 50.71
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.38
|Rs. 22.83
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.59
|Rs. 7.89
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.29
|Rs. 63.11
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.60
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.86
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
