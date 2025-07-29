Live
- Urea Shortage Sparks Panic Among Farmers in Mahabubnagar
- Congress Faces Fresh Internal Remarks Following Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Bharat Ki Baat’ Comment
- Indian real estate sector turns optimistic for future growth amid robust sentiment: Report
- Google Pixel 10 Series Launch on August 20: Specs, Prices, and Foldable Model Revealed
- Ponnam Prabhakar responds on Jubilee Hills by-election, says Congress will clinch victory
- Reimagining Digital Transformation: Aziro’s Vision for an AI-Driven, Agile Future
- Eating chips, cookies can raise addiction risk akin to substance-use disorders: Study
- Hong Kong issues 1st black rainstorm warning of year
- Fake ₹22,000 Investment Video of Chandrababu Naidu Goes Viral: AP Cybercrime Issues Warning
- TN farmers seek early water release as Periyar, Vaigai dams near full capacity
Daily forex turnover hits record high in Q2 in S. Korea on foreign investment
Daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in South Korea reached an all-time high in the second quarter on increasing foreign investment in domestic securities and exchange rate volatility, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Seoul: Daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in South Korea reached an all-time high in the second quarter on increasing foreign investment in domestic securities and exchange rate volatility, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The daily FX turnover, including trading of derivatives, came to an average of US$82.16 billion during the April-June period, up 12.9 percent from the first quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the largest quarterly figure since the central bank began compiling relevant data under the current statistical standards in 2008, reports Yonhap news agency.
"The increase was due to exchange rate volatility and increased trading by foreign investors in domestic securities," a BOK official said.
"Since the extension of foreign exchange market trading hours in July last year, trading volume has steadily increased," he added.
The daily average turnover for FX derivatives advanced 10.2 percent from the previous quarter to $49.39 billion in the second quarter, while the average daily spot FX trading volume surged 17.3 percent on-quarter to $32.77 billion, the data showed.
Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased the highest value of South Korean stocks in 15 months in June, central bank data showed this month, driven by eased concerns over U.S. trade policies and optimism about the new Seoul government's market-supportive measures.
Offshore investors bought a net US$2.27 billion worth of local stocks last month, marking a second consecutive month of net buying, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The June figure marked the highest level since March 2024, when foreigners purchased a net $3.84 billion worth of local stocks. Foreign investors also net purchased $2.81 billion of Korean bonds in June, extending their buying streak to the fifth month.