December 10: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The Nifty 50 index fell 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 17,511.30.
Domestic equity benchmarks closed almost flat on Friday, December 10, 2021, amid negative cues from the global markets. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 20.46 points or 0.03 per cent down at 58,786.67. The Nifty 50 index fell 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 17,511.30. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Asian Paints
|3279
|3.16
|3184
|3292
|3178.7
|Grasim
|1746
|1.35
|1715
|1757.2
|1715
|SBI Life
|1176.2
|1.28
|1161
|1177.8
|1156.8
|SBI
|494.8
|1.26
|488.5
|495.95
|484.4
|BPCL
|397.2
|0.88
|393.5
|397.9
|391
|TCS
|3630
|0.78
|3585
|3642
|3575.1
|JSW Steel
|679
|0.73
|670
|681.45
|670
|M&M
|856.95
|0.69
|850.1
|868.6
|850.1
|Bajaj Finserv
|17682
|0.49
|17580
|17763.55
|17300.65
|ICICI Bank
|757.35
|0.31
|756.5
|759.8
|751.05
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Chance
|Open
|High
|Low
|Divi's Laboratories
|4506
|-1.55
|4550
|4567.75
|4490
|Titan
|2337
|-1.52
|2385.4
|2385.4
|2296.3
|HDFC
|2809.3
|-1.15
|2823.3
|2838.25
|2788.5
|Tata Consumer
|769.5
|-1.03
|781.65
|781.95
|765.35
|Kotak Bank
|1897
|-1.01
|1915
|1920
|1888.5
|Axis Bank
|687.5
|-0.93
|690.1
|691.95
|683.75
|Coal India
|151.3
|-0.88
|152.65
|153.75
|150.9
|UPL
|736
|-0.84
|741.95
|747.65
|734.85
|Wipro
|638.4
|-0.75
|642.15
|645.9
|635.1
|Eicher Motors
|2525.2
|-0.7
|2532.2
|2552
|2516.5
