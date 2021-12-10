  • Menu
December 10: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

  • The Nifty 50 index fell 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 17,511.30.
  • Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Domestic equity benchmarks closed almost flat on Friday, December 10, 2021, amid negative cues from the global markets. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 20.46 points or 0.03 per cent down at 58,786.67. The Nifty 50 index fell 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 17,511.30. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Asian Paints 3279 3.16 3184 3292 3178.7
Grasim 1746 1.35 1715 1757.2 1715
SBI Life 1176.2 1.28 1161 1177.8 1156.8
SBI 494.8 1.26 488.5 495.95 484.4
BPCL 397.2 0.88 393.5 397.9 391
TCS 3630 0.78 3585 3642 3575.1
JSW Steel 679 0.73 670 681.45 670
M&M 856.95 0.69 850.1 868.6 850.1
Bajaj Finserv 17682 0.49 17580 17763.55 17300.65
ICICI Bank 757.35 0.31 756.5 759.8 751.05

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Chance Open High Low
Divi's Laboratories 4506 -1.55 4550 4567.75 4490
Titan 2337 -1.52 2385.4 2385.4 2296.3
HDFC 2809.3 -1.15 2823.3 2838.25 2788.5
Tata Consumer 769.5 -1.03 781.65 781.95 765.35
Kotak Bank 1897 -1.01 1915 1920 1888.5
Axis Bank 687.5 -0.93 690.1 691.95 683.75
Coal India 151.3 -0.88 152.65 153.75 150.9
UPL 736 -0.84 741.95 747.65 734.85
Wipro 638.4 -0.75 642.15 645.9 635.1
Eicher Motors 2525.2 -0.7 2532.2 2552 2516.5

