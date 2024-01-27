  • Menu
Deeply honoured to get Padma Bhushan award: Foxconn chief

Young Liu, CEO and Chairman of Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn who has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, has said he is "deeply honoured" to receive the award from the Indian government.

The award came as Foxconn, which manufactures around 70 per cent of iPhones globally, is investing heavily towards local manufacturing in India.

"My heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, President and the wonderful people of India for this tremendous distinction. I firmly believe this is an affirmation of a collaboration that benefits India’s long-term development and supports the growth of local economies," said Liu.

"I will continue to inspire my team. Let's do our part for manufacturing in India and for the betterment of society," he added. Last year, Liu had said that reforms and policies in India have created huge opportunities for the development of the entire electronics manufacturing ecosystem. "India will be a very important country in terms of manufacturing in the future," Liu had said. In November last year, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn said it plans to invest $1.54 billion in India, as the country doubles down on local manufacturing.

X