Deeply saddened: Gautam Adani announces Rs 5 crore contribution for landslide-hit Wayanad

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday, said he is deeply saddened at the tragic loss of lives in the devastation caused by landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, and announced a Rs 5 crore contribution to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.



Massive landslides occurred at Churalpara in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday. The death toll due to the deadly landslides in Wayanad had touched the 200 mark and was likely to increase further.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said he is "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad".

"My heart goes out to the affected families. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time," said the Adani Group Chairman.

"We humbly extend our support with a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund," he added.

Around 7,000 people have been housed in around 50 relief camps in the affected area. Many were still feared trapped in the debris of the catastrophic landslides and 200 people were reported missing. The worst affected areas in the Wayanad landslides include Churalpara, Vellarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu.