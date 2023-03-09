Deliveroo IDC to expand team in Hyd

Hyderabad: Delivery service platform, Deliveroo announced the strengthening of its team at India Development Centre (IDC) in the city from the current 140 to 200 employees by the end of 2023. Launched in March 2022, Deliveroo's largest tech hub in India outside the United Kingdom is placed at Hyderabad. The company also informed of academic partnership for hiring talents from leading universities.

To discuss Deliveroo's priorities for 2023 and growth plans, Will Shu, CEO and Founder, on his first visit to the IDC in Hyderabadmet with various stakeholders including K T Rama Rao, Minister of Information Technology, Telangana.

The IDC team from Hyderabad provides multi-disciplinary support to Deliveroo's global technology team in the UK, embedding themselves within UK-based teams in the global Care and Trust, Financial Systems, Consumer, Delivery, Grocery, Platform, Restaurants, and Product Engineering teams.

The IDC team works on tech solutions including enhancing the customer experience, improving navigation of the grocery experience and promotions targetalong with developing advertising platform.

Will Shu, CEO and Founder, Deliveroo said, "I look forward to strengthening our presence in India further in 2023 and to building a world-class team that drives our vision of being the definitive food company."