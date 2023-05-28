Designing functional and aesthetically open kitchens

Hyderabad: In recent years, there has been a noticeable transformation in the kitchen choices of numerous Indian households, as an increasing number of homeowners in India are embracing sophisticated and trendy kitchen designs. Currently, there is a growing demand for modular kitchens, which offer convenience and efficiency, making daily life easier. The kitchen holds a special significance as the heart of the home, not only in India but also across the globe. Given that a multitude of domestic activities such as cooking, cleaning, dining, socialising, and more occur within the kitchen space, creating a beautiful and functional kitchen has become an essential element of a well-designed home.

In modern times, nuclear families have shown a preference for open kitchens that promote interaction and seamless movement within the home. However, it is important to note that maintaining the visual appeal of an open kitchen requires regular cleaning, particularly during social gatherings or events.

To address this, a strategic approach involves the use of sliding doors and partitions equipped with glass, which not only connect the kitchen with other areas of the house but also offer the flexibility to ensure privacy whenever required.

In the context of an open kitchen, it is crucial to prioritise the installation of a high-quality chimney. This essential addition effectively traps cooking fumes, preventing the ceiling from becoming dirty. In the present market, there are noise-cancelling chimneys equipped with a split system, providing advanced functionality. One of the key challenges in maintaining an open kitchen is ensuring cleanliness.

Ideally, a separate utility area can be dedicated for tasks such as dishwashing, equipment storage, and laundry. In the absence of a designated space, investing in a dishwasher and a dedicated broom closet offers an effective solution to manage these tasks efficiently.

To enhance the functionality of an open kitchen, integrating a blind system proves to be highly effective. The blinds can be conveniently rolled down during cleaning activities and rolled up when finished.

From a design perspective, it is important to ensure that the color scheme of the open kitchen harmonizes with the overall color palette of the house. Since the kitchen is an integrated space rather than a separate entity, the shades and tones should maintain a cohesive connection with the overall design scheme. Additionally, incorporating a stylish counter in the kitchen serves as a transitional element, seamlessly connecting the kitchen area with the rest of the house. This counter can also serve as a trendy breakfast counter, adding both practicality and charm to the open kitchen setting.