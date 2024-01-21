Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues, with temple officials reporting that there are currently 10 compartments filled with waiting devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has stated that it will take approximately 8 hours for devotees without tokens to have a glimpse of Sarvadarshan.



On Saturday, a total of 76,041 devotees visited Lord Venkateswara. Additionally, 28,336 devotees participated in the hair offering ritual. The officials have also reported that the income from the Srivari Hundi amounted to Rs. 3.06 crores.