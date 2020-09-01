DGFT comes out with procedure to seek licence for the export of N95 masks

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has laid out a procedure to seek a licence for the export of N95 masks. As per the notice, online applications filed by exporters only from September 7 to 9, 2020, will be considered for getting licence or permission for shipments of N-95 masks.

The validity of the export license will be for three months only. DGFT in a tweet today said, "@dgftindia lays out the procedure to seek a licence for exports of N95 masks."

.@dgftindia lays out procedure to seek licence for exports of N95 masks. pic.twitter.com/n4a4THOWp6 — Dept of Commerce, GoI (@DoC_GoI) September 1, 2020

This is a part of the procedure and criteria laid out by the DGFT for exporters to file applications to seek a licence for shipments of N-95 and FFP-2 masks. It said exports of 50 lakh masks per month are permitted. It also said the export of only one crore total units of masks will be allowed for the month of August and September.



Eligibility criteria applicable for issuance of export licenses

Documentary proof of manufacturing "N-95 and FFP-2 masks".

The manufacturers must submit the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for medical N-95 and FFP-2 masks.

Only one application per IEC to be considered during the month.

Copy of purchase order and invoice.

Copy of IEC.

All the documents must be duly self-attested by the authorized person of the firm.