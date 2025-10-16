DIIs salvage Dalal St, offset unabated FII outflows

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested a record Rs6 lakh crore in Indian equities in calendar year 2025, marking the highest annual inflow since the BSE began maintaining data in 2007.

The strong domestic inflow offset the selling effect by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) during CY25, who pulled out $23.3 billion or over Rs2 lakh crore from Indian equities, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data showed. Net DII investment, comprising banks, DFIs, insurance companies, pension schemes, and mutual funds, surpassed Rs5.26 lakh crore investment in CY24, highlighting growing domestic support for equities.

FPIs, however, invested Rs49,590 crore in domestic equities via primary market and other routes in CY25. As per NSDL data, FPIs continued to sell in seven of the last 11 months.