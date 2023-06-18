Live
- Unity not visible among opposition leaders, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Modi govt brought smiles to faces of poor: Anurag Thakur
- Direct tax collection rises 11% to Rs 3,79,760 crore
- RSS' divisive ideology changing NE's diversity, Manipur tragic example: Congress
- Michael Jackson's Neverland statues back up for sale with no package deal this time
- The silence of the middle-class intellectuals is the strength of the criminals Pawan Kalyan in Kakinada
- RSS' divisive ideology changing NE's diversity, Manipur tragic example: Congress
- The firm focus throughout the last four years- helped Chidvilas secure the top spot in JEE Advanced-2023
- Biparjoy Effect Rajasthan faces floods
- Telangana Decennial celebrations enter final phase
Direct tax collection rises 11% to Rs 3,79,760 crore
Direct tax collections for 2023-24, as on June 17, stood at Rs 3,79,760 crore, compared to Rs 3,41,568 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, representing an increase of 11.18 per cent.
New Delhi: Direct tax collections for 2023-24, as on June 17, stood at Rs 3,79,760 crore, compared to Rs 3,41,568 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, representing an increase of 11.18 per cent.
The net direct tax collection of Rs 3,79,760 crore included corporation tax (CIT) at Rs 1,56,949 crore (net of refund) and personal income tax (PIT) including securities transaction tax (STT) at Rs 2,22,196 crore (net of refund).
The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2023-24 stands at Rs 4,19,338 crore as compared to Rs 3,71,982 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, registering a growth of 12.73 per cent over collections of 2022-23.
The advance tax collections for the first quarter of 2023-24 stand at Rs 1,16,776 crore as on June 17, against advance tax collections of Rs 1,02,707 crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding fiscal i.e. 2022-23, showing a growth of 13.70 per cent.