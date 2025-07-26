DLF-Trident Realty sells 416 flats in Mumbai for Rs 2,300cr

New Delhi: India’s largest realty firm DLF Ltd and Trident Realty have sold all 416 flats for around Rs2,300 crore in a luxury residential project in Mumbai on high demand.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, DLF said that the entire 416 units launched in the first phase of ‘The Westpark’ project has been sold for Rs2,300 crore in less than a week. DLF arm DLF Home Developers Ltd is developing this project at Andheri West in partnership with Trident Realty. “Our entry into Mumbai represents a significant strategic milestone for DLF,” said Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. “Mumbai has always been a key component of our national growth strategy, and with the launch of The Westpark, we are proud to offer a development that resonates with the aspirations of the city’s discerning residents,” he added.

DLF and Trident Realty will invest around Rs900 crore to develop this luxury housing project at Andheri (West). The company launched the first phase of this 5-acre project in a price range of Rs42,000 per sq ft to Rs47,000 per sq ft. It sold flats in a range of Rs4 crore to Rs7.5 crore. In July 2023, DLF had announced its re-entry in Mumbai market by partnering with NCR-based builder Trident group. Then, DLF had said that the company would hold a 51 per cent stake in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will develop this project.