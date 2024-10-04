Dockworkers strike hits India’s exports to US

New Delhi: The US East Coast and Gulf Coast dockworkers’ strike is expected to hurt the country’s exports to America, which is the largest trading partner of India. Expressing concerns, exporters said that a lot of shipments go to the East Coast and from there, businesses take shipments to the West Coast of the US.

“There is a growing concern among the Indian exporters due to the strike. Amid the global economic slowdown, this is adding to the worries of the Indian exporters to the US, India’s largest trading partner and biggest export destination,” Chairman of the CII national committee on EXIM Sanjay Budhia said.

He said that due to the crisis, exports will be delayed which could lead to missed deadlines, contract penalties and strained relationships with US buyers. Also, with ports on the East and Gulf Coasts experiencing disruptions, exporters may have to reroute shipments to the US West Coast or Canadian ports, incurring higher transportation costs and extended delivery times, Budhia, who is also MD of Patton International Ltd, said. He added that rerouting may also lead to congestion at alternative ports, exacerbating delays.

“Also West Coast ports are already very congested and handling more cargo may not be feasible. Adding to the Exporters’ troubles, dockworkers represented by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) announced a strike on Tuesday, halting operations at 36 major US ports along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.