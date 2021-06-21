Domestic Markets closed in Green; Sensex rose 230 points & Nifty ends at 15,754.50

Domestic stock markets erased the steep losses logged in the morning trade amid broad-based buying and closed in the green on Monday, June 21, 2021. In the early morning trade, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit the day's low of 51,740.19, while the Nifty 50 index touched the day's low of 15,505.65 before rising.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 230.01 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 52,574.56. The Nifty 50 index gained 63.15 points or 0.40 per cent and closed at 15,754.50. The Nifty Bank index settled at 313.30 points up 313.30 points or 0.01 per cent.



Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed the large-caps today with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining more than 0.80 per cent each.



The market breadth was strong today. On the BSE, 2,049 shares rose and 1,258 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 36 shares advanced, 13 shares declined and one share remains unchanged. The top five gainers on Nifty were Adani Ports (up 5.13 per cent), NTPC (up 3.96 per cent), Titan (up 1.79 per cent), State Bank of India (up 1.50 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.35 per cent). The top five losers were UPL (down 4.38 per cent), Wipro (down 1.16 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.01 per cent), Maruti (down 1 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (0.83 per cent).



COVID-19 Update



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 17,84,91,809 with 38,66,201 deaths. India reported 7,02,887 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,88,135 deaths while 2,88,44,199 patients have been discharged, data showed.



Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Union Government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August. The Minister was briefing the reporters after inaugurating various developmental projects worth 80 crore rupees in Ahmedabad today.



Economy

India's unemployment rate declined to 8.7% in the week ended June 13, 2021, from the monthly unemployment rate of 14.7% in May 2021 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline Data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) indicate that the improvement in the unemployment rate over the past weeks is due to the easing of restrictions in various parts of the country.

According to CMIE, the monthly unemployment rate in May 2021 was 14.7 per cent. The current urban employment rate has come down 8.18 percentage points from 17.88 per cent in the last week of May 2021 to 9.7 per cent in the week ended on June 13, 2021. Rural India has also seen a decline in the unemployment rate. By the end of the second week of June 2021, this rate has come down to 8.4 per cent as compared to 10.63 per cent in May 2021.

