Domestic Markets end at fresh closing high; Sensex crosses 53,100 mark & Nifty rises 70 points

Domestic stock markets gained more than 0.40 per cent on Thursday, July 15, 2021, to hit new record highs. Headline indices, Sensex and Nifty climbed amid mixed global market cues. The Sensex gained to trade above the 53,000 mark and the Nifty gained to deal above 15,900 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 254.80 points or 0.48 per cent to close at a new closing high of 53,158.85. The Nifty 50 index gained 70.25 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 15,924.20. The Nifty Bank index closed 239.40 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 35,907.65.



In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.31 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.



On the BSE, 1665 shares rose and 1569 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 27 stocks advanced and 3 stocks declined. The top five gainers on Nifty were HCL Technologies (up 5.01 per cent), Larsen & Turbo (up 3.66 per cent), Wipro (up 2.96 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 2.85 per cent) and Hindalco (up 2.48 per cent). The top five losers were ONGC (down 3.06 per cent), Eicher Motors (down 1.30 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 0.87 per cent), Grasim (down 0.84 per cent) and Coal India (down 0.78 per cent).



The Reserve Bank has imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Private Limited for adding new domestic customers from 22nd July 2021. In a press release issued from Mumbai today, RBI said that MasterCard will not be allowed to add customers, be it for debit, credit or pre-paid cards onto its network as the entity has failed to comply with the directions on the Storage of Payment System Data.

Stating that this order will not impact existing Mastercard customers, RBI asked the company to inform all card-issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions.

COVID-19 Update



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 18,83,65,518 with 40,58,233 deaths. India reported 4,32,041 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,11,989 deaths while 3,01,43,850 patients have been discharged, data showed.

China's GDP

China's GDP rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday. The country's retail sales in June jumped 12.1 per cent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Chinese industrial output rose 8.3 per cent year-on-year in June. China's central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday, the same day when a cut in the banks' reserve requirements takes effect.





